49ers: Raheem Mostert ‘likely’ to be placed on IR

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 18: San Francisco 49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert (31) rests during warmup before the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 2020 in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers just can’t escape injuries this season.

On Monday head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters and stated running back Raheem Mostert would likely be placed on IR for a few weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Mostert injured his ankle in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday night football.

