49ers: Raheem Mostert ‘likely’ to be placed on IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers just can’t escape injuries this season.
On Monday head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters and stated running back Raheem Mostert would likely be placed on IR for a few weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain.
Mostert injured his ankle in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday night football.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
