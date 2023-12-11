SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – As the 49ers continue to win, it’s getting more expensive to see the Red and Gold in person. Some season ticket holders are finding out that ticket prices have doubled for the 2024 season.

“Well I was a little surprised,” said 49ers season ticket holder Oona Smith. “We’ve already paid the SBL (Stadium Builder’s License). A little bit more communication would have been nice.”

Smith says her season tickets went up 14% on top of paying the SBL. The license lets fans buy season tickets and get access to other perks at Levi’s Stadium.

Smith says she received an email in October notifying her of the price increase.

“We were barely into the season, so I think this had been planned for some time,” she said.

In addition to the price hike — she says she is also frustrated over the 49ers selling standing-room-only club passes. Smith uses the Yahoo Club at Levi’s.

“There’s going to be a significant number of people who are going to have access to the club starting next season,” she said. “How are all these people going to fit? I just don’t know how that is going to work out, and it kind of defeats the purpose of having the club access.”

Smith had to pay thousands of dollars more for her four seats but decided to keep her season tickets.

“One hundred percent faithful to the Bay and faithful Niner fans, but I do have some friends that are turning in their season tickets,” she said.

Levi’s Stadium is promising more perks for season ticket holders like Smith. A stadium spokesperson sent KRON4 a statement saying in part, “Additional benefits like access to an indoor club space and newly integrated patio areas are reflected in the higher prices.”