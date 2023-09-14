(KRON) — The 49ers will head down to Los Angeles for a game against the Rams on Sunday, and the Niner Gang is expected to follow them into the stadium. According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, which uses an algorithm based on proprietary data, the crowd is projected to be 64% 49ers fans.

Those looking to score a last-minute ticket to the game should expect to pay up. Vivid Seats said the average ticket to the contest costs $262, making it the third-most expensive ticket of Week 2 in the NFL. On Vivid Seats’ website, the cheapest ticket as of Thursday night was going for $161 before fees.

Since Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium was completed in 2020, there has been a history of red and gold filling the crowd.

After the last game of the 2021-22 regular season, Rams coach Sean McVay said he was caught “off-guard” by how many 49ers fans filled the Rams’ home stadium. The 49ers won that game to clinch a playoff spot but were eliminated from the postseason by the Rams in a return trip to SoFi three weeks later.

Despite the Rams’ recent Super Bowl title, the 49ers remain the most popular team in California, per Vivid Seats’ data. The website says 44 California counties are primarily 49ers fans, while just five claim the Rams as their favorite team.

Both teams come into the game with a 1-0 record, but the 49ers are heavy favorites to knock off the Rams on the road. For a full preview of the game, tune into KRON4 News at 11:30 p.m. Saturday for Red and Gold Zone.