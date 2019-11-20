49ers Richard Sherman and Raiders Keisean Nixon step up to make dreams come true

COMPTON (KRON) – Two Bay Area NFL players are paying it forward to help a youth football team from Compton head to the National Youth Championship in Florida.

The 49ers cornerback found out the Pop Warner team needed help through social media and quickly inquired how he could give a lending hand.

Sherman attended Dominguez High School in Compton.

The cornerback asked, “Someone get me in contact with the person running the show here please. I respect good football but I respect the 3.1 min gpa more. Establishing good habits young. I would like to help.”

The team ensures each player holds a 3.1 minimum GPA average in order to play in the football program.

Sherman then donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe page surpassing the team’s $15,000 request.

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon, also from Compton, donated to the good cause contributing $2,000.

“Glad I can help my community,” Nixon said.

With the help of both players and the community, the Hub City Football Team who remains undefeated, will travel to Florida for the championship.

Sherman and Nixon emphasized it was never about football, but about reminding kids where a good education can take you.

