SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.
The news came out Wednesday morning, with Garafolo tweeting that the cornerback will be out for at least three weeks for a reported leg injury.
This is a developing story.
Latest Stories:
- Fines for face mask violators approved in Berkeley
- 49ers Richard Sherman on injured reserve for reported leg injury
- Fire Chief: Oakland grocery store fire started in dumpster
- Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
- Oakland police officers dragged by car, driver flees