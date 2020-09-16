49ers Richard Sherman on injured reserve for reported leg injury

San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman (25) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

The news came out Wednesday morning, with Garafolo tweeting that the cornerback will be out for at least three weeks for a reported leg injury.

The #49ers are placing CB Richard Sherman on IR today, sources say. He’ll be sidelined at least three weeks. Exact injury unclear but am told it’s a leg issue. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 16, 2020

This is a developing story.

