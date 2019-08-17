49ers safety Adrian Colbert fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers safety Adrian Colbert was fined by the NFL $28,075 for unnecessary roughness against the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener at Levi’s Stadium.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran lowered his helmet to initiate contact against Cowboys receiver, Cedrick Wilson, who was injured on the play.

The 49ers received a 15-yard penalty and team officials escorted Colbert in to the locker room.

The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the penalty following the game on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to learn from it. I saw it live and it did seem like his helmet hit his chest and he led with his helmet, which is a penalty. It’s unfortunate he got ejected. I know his intent, it’s a bang-bang play and he’s playing fast and trying to stop them on third down. By no means, is he trying to do that.”

Shanahan explained, “It’s tough to run that fast and tackle people and keep your head back, so we’ve got to learn from it, we’ve got to coach it. But it was tough for him to get ejected there.”

