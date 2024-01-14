(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have their NFC divisional round opponent set. After upsetting the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are headed to Levi’s Stadium next weekend for a date with the top-seeded team in the NFC.

The 49ers (12-5), who clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, earned a much-needed bye week for this weekend’s Wild Card round. They also get to play the lowest-remaining seed, No. 7 seed Packers, in the divisional round.

The time and date for the 49ers versus Packers in Santa Clara are still to be determined. The game will be on either Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.

The last time these two teams played in the playoffs was in the 2019 NFC Championship. The 49ers beat the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium.

There are two more NFC Wild Card games (Eagles-Bucs and Lions-Rams) that have yet to conclude, which will determine the time and date of the 49ers game. The Lions and Rams play Sunday night; the Eagles and Buccaneers play Monday night.

49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his return in the divisional round. McCaffrey, who was named on the NFL’s All-Pro team, left the 49ers’ Week 17 game against Washington early with a calf injury.

This story will be updated.