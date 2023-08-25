(KRON) — 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is going to the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports from multiple NFL insiders. San Francisco is giving away Lance, 23, in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, lost the backup quarterback spot to Sam Darnold earlier this week. Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy was announced to be the 49ers’ Week 1 starter.

The trade is not fully finalized as the teams are “in the process of completing (the) trade,” according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated.