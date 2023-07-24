(KRON) — San Francisco 49ers training camp is set to begin this week in Santa Clara. The team will begin preparing for a season in which it hopes to win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch will take the podium on Tuesday to speak to the media. On Wednesday, the team will hold its first practice.

Practices will continue until Saturday when the players have a day off. The team’s first preseason game will be Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy will not be throwing the football at those practices after he underwent elbow surgery in the offseason. With Purdy still recovering, there will be opportunities for third-year quarterback Trey Lance and free-agent addition Sam Darnold to prove that they’re worthy of the starting quarterback position. Purdy could return to practice at some point before the season starts.

49ers fans will also get a chance to look at some of the team’s new players for the first time in red and gold. In addition to Darnold, Lynch spent $84 million to bring in veteran defensive lineman Javon Hargrave.

Perhaps the most important change came on the coaching staff. The team’s 2022 defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans departed to take the head coaching position in Houston, and San Francisco brought in Steve Wilks to replace him.

Wilks was the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach last season. He will first speak to the media on Thursday, July 27.

KRON4’s sports team will provide coverage throughout training camp. Be sure to tune in to Sports Night Live at 10:45 p.m. every night for the latest from Levi’s Stadium.