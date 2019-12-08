49ers win in wild game against Saints, 48-46

NEW ORLEANS (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (11-2) went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints (10-3) in the final seconds of the game.

In a game that had tons of talk leading up to it, both heavyweight teams put on a show that lived up to the hype.

The 49ers and Saints battled back and forth leaving fans on the edge of their seats throughout the entire game.

New Orleans took an early lead in the first quarter, 7-0.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo answered back quick going 4-for-5 in his opening drive throwing to Bourne for a touchdown, tying the game, 7-7.

Saints quickly responded as quarterback Drew Brees threw to Jared Cook taking the lead, 13-7.

Saints continued the momentum and threw for another touchdown back-to-back.

San Francisco regained confidence as Garoppolo threw the ball deep to Sanders for a 75-yard touchdown.

Saints quarterback went on to score New Orleans’ fourth touchdown, remaining in front, 26-14.

San Francisco then turned up the heat when Emmanuel Sanders threw a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert.

Shortly after, the 49ers took the lead for the first time in the game as Raheem Mostert scored his second touchdown.

In a high scoring game during the first half, it was the defense that came out strong holding each other in a battle back and forth.

49ers tight end George Kittle, had an amazing second half and a dive that landed him a touchdown.

San Francisco’s Kendrick Bourne scored his second touchdown of the game, extending their lead, 42-33.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees answered quick as he threw a touchdown, making it a two point game.

With one minute left in the game, Saints’ Tre’Quan Smith scores taking the lead, 46-45.

The San Francisco 49ers had 53 seconds to come back and win with only three timeouts left.

In an essential play on 4th-and-2, George Kittle runs down the field, getting close enough to be within field goal range.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould, came in to kick the winning field goal.

San Francisco went on to win, 48-45.

If the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday evening, the 49ers will clinch playoff berth.

