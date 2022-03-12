SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a successful weekend for Bay Area high school basketball.

Five teams — four girls and one boys — won their respective California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center, which is the home of the Sacramento Kings:

Girls: Salesian (Richmond), Oakland Tech (Oakland), Branson (Ross), San Domenico (San Anselmo)

Boys: Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Their are six CIF State champions on both the girls’ and boys’ side — broken down in divisions based mostly on school size. The divisions go from I to V – I being the largest schools based on enrollment and V being the smallest.

In addition, there’s an open division that is historically known to field the best teams regardless of school size.

Stuart Hall High School

Stuart Hall is the only boys’ team from the Bay Area to win a state championship.

Hailing from San Francisco, the Knights beat Chaffey (Ontario) to win the CIF Division V state title.

Mayor London Breed congratulated the school with roughly 200 students on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Stuart Hall basketball team on bringing home a State Championship! Your city is so proud of you,” Breed tweeted.

Salesian College Preparatory

The Salesian girls from Richmond came in to the state final as the 1-seed in the Northern California bracket by defeating Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd in the NorCal final.

On Friday, Salesian defeated Windward High School (Los Angeles) 62-51 to claim the girls’ Division I state title.

Oakland Tech High School

Roughly 15 miles south, success also followed the girls of Oakland Tech.

The Bulldogs won the girls’ Division III bracket by beating La Salle (Pasadena) 39-33.

In 2019, Oakland Tech won the Division IV crown, according to the Oakland Unified School District — adding to its 2004 and 2005 titles when they won the Division I championships.

The Branson School

As a 3-seed in the Northern California bracket, the Branson girls beat Imperial 46-23 to win the girls’ Division IV championship.

It’s Branson’s first state championship in 14 years, according to the school’s Twitter page.

San Domenico School

Before Stuart Hall won the Division V boys’ championship, a school roughly 20 miles north won the girls’ bracket.

San Domenico beat Shalhevet School (Los Angeles) 38-27 to win the girls’ Division V title.

They did it after beating San Francisco University High School in the NorCal final.