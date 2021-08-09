A look at one of the Giants’ top prospects: Pitcher Kyle Harrison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – While the Giants try to keep their stellar season going in the majors, the future stars of the franchise are putting in their work in the minor leagues.

One of the Giants’ top prospects is pitcher Kyle Harrison, who’s already standing out in his first season of pro ball.

Kyle Harrison was born with baseball in his DNA.

Long before the left-handed pitcher was drafted by San Francisco out of high school, before he took the mound for the single-a San Jose Giants, his grandfather, Sam Guinn, was a pro who played for the same team, known then as the San Jose Bees.

“He was a left-handed pitcher as well, so get to talk to him all the time, and learn from him, and all the experiences that he’s gone through. Baseball in the minor leagues is definitely a lot better than it was back then, is the conclusion we could come to,” Harrison said.

Harrison’s parents were athletes as well.

In addition to baseball, Harrison played soccer and football growing up but by the time he started high school at De La Salle in Concord, his ability on the diamond was becoming undeniable.

“I’ve had guys throw harder as freshmen, you know, he was just 80, 81 miles an hour as a freshman. Kinda had a lankier body. But he had a way about himself, a confidence, and a competitiveness, and a maturity about him,” David Jeans, De La Salle head baseball coach, said.

By his senior year, Harrison’s fastball was over 93 miles per hour but the quiet humility and confidence remained.

Top colleges took notice, and Harrison committed to UCLA but when Harrison got the call from the Giants in the 2020 draft, it was a no-brainer.

“It was a dream come true, it was surreal, I still couldn’t believe it when I heard my name called, but I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m here to prove to them that I can be the guy that they want me to be,” Harrison said.

Harrison’s debut season has had some ups and downs.

He’s allowed more baserunners than he’d like, but his delivery has often been powerful and explosive.

He’s ranked ninth among Giants’ prospects, second among pitchers.

“He’s just a down-to-earth worker, and he’s never gonna think like he’s the best, he’s gonna put in his time and effort, and you need that to get through the minor league system and get to the pros,” Jeans said.

Harrison, though, credits his family — Mom Kim, dad Chris, and younger brother, also a baseball player, with helping him get where he is.

“I think just kind of instilling that competitive nature in me from the start has really helped me, and just the constant support around each other, you know. It’s just a really cool family and I’m very very very grateful,” Harrison said.