A's prospect Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, says he is declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft.
Murray announced his decision Monday in a tweet.
The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June, signed him and gave him a $4.66 million signing bonus. The A's agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores this past season. He posted the second-best passer efficiency rating in FBS history.
The surprise as the season developed was Murray's rising stock for the NFL draft. Representatives of the A's and Major League Baseball met Sunday with Murray. The possibility existed that the A's could offer more money by putting him on the 40-man major league roster.
Even with the A's efforts, Murray would have a shot at a bigger payday sooner in football and he wouldn't have to go to the minor leagues.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
- Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
- VIDEO: New migrant caravan from Honduras heads to US
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.