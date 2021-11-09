Aaron Rodgers acknowledges comments on vaccination status might’ve been ‘misleading’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches action during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke again on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday after his comments from Friday’s appearance garnered controversy.

Rodgers said in August that he was “immunized” when asked about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The reigning NFL MVP admitted Tuesday that his comments about his vaccination status might’ve been misleading.

“To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said Friday he took ivermectin and consulted with UFC commentator Joe Rogan about the virus.

After testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, Rodgers is currently in his NFL-mandated 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players.

However, the NFL did not consider Rodgers vaccinated because he did not receive one of the league-approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).

The three-time NFL MVP admitted on the show that his opinion on the vaccine is “polarizing,” but added he stands behind his comments against the vaccine and the league’s COVID rules.

Week 10 status against Seattle

Rodgers said there is a “small possibility” he will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

His quarantine ends on Saturday, which makes it difficult to sufficiently practice and prepare for a game Sunday.

Rodgers said he is limited to Zoom meetings throughout the week in preparation against the Seahawks.

His full appearance on the Pat McAfee Tuesday can be viewed here. Rodgers’ interview begins around the 2:06:15 mark.