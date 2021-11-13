Aaron Rodgers activated off COVID-19 list, could play Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Aaron Rodgers has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the Green Bay Packers announced.

Rodgers (toe) has been added to the injury report, but the team did not officially announce whether or not he would play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. Since Rodgers is unvaccinated against the virus, he was required to quarantine for 10 days as mandated for NFL players who didn’t receive the shot.

Rodgers has been limited to only Zoom meetings throughout the week in preparation for the game.

If Rodgers received an NFL-approved vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson), he could have returned earlier if he posted two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart after testing positive.

The reigning NFL MVP stirred controversy for his stance regarding the vaccine during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Packers will face the Seahawks and their quarterback Russell Wilson who was activated this week after being out for three games with a broken right middle finger on his throwing hand.