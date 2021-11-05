Aaron Rodgers says he took ivermectin to be ‘immunized’ from COVID-19, consulted with Joe Rogan

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Washington Football Team 24-10 in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reported Wednesday morning — adding that Rodgers is not vaccinated.

Back in August, the three-time NFL MVP told reporters he was “immunized” — leading many to believe he was vaccinated.

Rodgers made his first public statements since the news broke Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the ‘woke mob’ right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there about myself,” Rodgers said in his opening statement on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Packers quarterback said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan and used ivermectin as one of the treatments for the virus.

“I feel pretty incredible,” Rodgers said after taking those treatments.

Decision to not take one of the NFL-approved vaccines

Rodgers, 37, said he has an allergic reaction to one of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises those individuals to take another kind of vaccine.

That leaves his only option to be the Johnson & Johnson shot.

At the time he was consulting about the vaccine in August, the administering of the Johnson & Johnson shot was put to a halt due to reports of recipients getting blood clots.

Rodgers elected to not take that vaccine — resulting him to not receive any of the NFL-approved vaccines.

Rodgers added that one of his goals in the future is to be a father, and that played a factor in him not getting the vaccine.

Rodgers, who was recently engaged with actress Shailene Woodley, claims there are no long-term studies of the vaccine regarding fertility.

Rodgers says bodily autonomy is a ‘right’

The reigning NFL MVP said in the 45-minute interview that he believes bodily autonomy is a right and does “not to have to acquiesce to some ‘woke culture…’ who say you have to do something.”

Rodgers claims the NFL was fully aware of his situation — even tried to appeal its decision of considering him unvaccinated that forced him to go through stricter protocols.

That appeal got denied, and Rodgers was forced to go through stricter protocols such as daily testing.

Vaccinated players, per NFL COVID-19 rules, are required to test every two weeks or as advised by medical staffs.

The NFL’s strict protocols for unvaccinated players were not based on science, Rodgers says, but to “shame” players into getting vaccinated and make the league look better.

Rodgers, the former California Golden Bears quarterback, said he has followed every NFL protocol of an unvaccinated player with the exception of postgame press conferences where he did them in person without a mask.

Rodgers said he has to wear a yellow wristband around NFL facilities that indicates he is unvaccinated.

Rodgers’ full interview on the Pat McAfee show could be found here.