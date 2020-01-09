After growing up homeless, Raiders’ rookie Josh Jacobs gifts dad with new house

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs who was once homeless as a child, is now surprising his father with a gift he could have never imagined was possible.
Jacobs was a No. 24 pick of the 2019 draft and a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
As a child, Jacobs lived with his siblings out of his father’s car in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The running back took to social media Monday night to proudly say, “Blessed just bought my pops a house,” Jacobs said.
The running back purchased his dad a home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Raiders tweeted out a video Monday night to show Jacob’s father, Marty’s, reaction.
Marty can be seen in the video moved to tears.
In an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier this year, Jacobs discussed the troubles he went through growing up.
“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs said. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”