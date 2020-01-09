After growing up homeless, Raiders’ rookie Josh Jacobs gifts dad with new house

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs who was once homeless as a child, is now surprising his father with a gift he could have never imagined was possible.

Jacobs was a No. 24 pick of the 2019 draft and a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As a child, Jacobs lived with his siblings out of his father’s car in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The running back took to social media Monday night to proudly say, “Blessed just bought my pops a house,” Jacobs said.

The running back purchased his dad a home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Raiders tweeted out a video Monday night to show Jacob’s father, Marty’s, reaction.

Marty can be seen in the video moved to tears.

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.



In an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier this year, Jacobs discussed the troubles he went through growing up.

“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs said. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”