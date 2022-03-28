EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – All-Pro Wide Receiver and Bay Area native Davante Adams went back to his roots on Monday to give back to local kids.

Adams partnered with Optimum Nutrition to donate outdoor fitness equipment at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto, the city where he grew up.

Optimum Nutrition’s ‘Building Better Lives’ initiative is aimed an improving access to fitness in underserved communities, a mission that Adams says hits close to home.

“If I had something like this when I was young, obviously things worked out, but I would have had an even better opportunity to show my talent or work on my game or just to stay fit in general. It’s a great program and I’m really happy to be apart of it,” said Adams.

Adams is preparing for his 9th NFL season playing for a new team: The Las Vegas Raiders. After playing the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay, Adams signed a massive deal with the silver and black in one of the most surprising trades of the offseason.

While many didn’t peg Vegas as a likely destination for Adams, he says it was a natural fit. Most of his friends and family are already Raiders fans, and he played with Quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State. Adams says the two have stayed close.

“Just two guys who are genuine friends and it’s been that way for almost a decade now, so time flies but I’m glad we’re able to link up before we call it quits. Obviously we both have a lot left in the tank and looking forward to putting some of our best work out there still,” said Adams.

Adams believes that chemistry will translate onto the football field. He also says he’s had great conversations with Raiders new Head Coach Mike McDaniels, and Adams is looking forward to getting to know everyone in the organization.

For more information on Optimum Nutrition’s Building Better Lives initiative: https://onbuildingbetterlives.com/