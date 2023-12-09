(KRON) — In 2022, Amazon Prime Video acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to Thursday Night Football. Now, the streaming service is expanding its live sports coverage by acquiring the rights to broadcast one of the biggest boxing promotions in the United States.

Prime Video has acquired the rights to broadcast Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) on a multi-year deal, Amazon and PBC announced this week. The first PBC on Prime Video event is expected to be in March 2024.

“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon said in a news release. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”

PBC has a stable of more than 150 fighters, including some of the sport’s biggest stars like Canelo Álvarez and Gervonta Davis. Amazon Prime members will be able to access all PBC non-pay-per-view boxing events at no extra cost. Prime Video will also distribute PBC’s pay-per-view events.

Prime Video acquired the rights to Thursday Night Football in an 11-year deal through 2032 worth $13.2 billion. It is unknown how much Amazon paid for the rights to PBC.

PBC previously had Showtime and FOX as its broadcast partners over the last few years. Showtime’s parent company, Paramount, cut the premium cable network’s sports division in 2023. The last PBC on FOX event was in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.