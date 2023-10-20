SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala is retiring after a 19-year career in the NBA, according to reports from ESPN and The New York Times. Iguodala won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

He was NBA Finals MVP in 2015 and an NBA All-Star in 2012. Iguodala, along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, was part of the Warriors core group during the team’s successful run over the last decade, which included back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to his success with the Warriors, Iguodala, 39, also had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.