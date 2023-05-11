(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Friday’s critical Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers with a rib injury, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic. Wiggins’ diagnosis is reportedly a left costal cartilage fracture, which is located along the ribcage.

The Warriors trail the Lakers 3-2 in the Western Conference Semifinal series. Golden State needs a win in Game 6 in Los Angeles to avoid elimination.

In Game 5 of the series, Wiggins stepped up with 25 points and seven rebounds. For the series, he has averaged 16.8 points per game and scored double figures in every game.

The Warriors have gotten accustomed to playing without Wiggins as he did not play in 45 regular-season games, many of which he missed due to personal reasons. Wiggins was a key cog in the Warriors’ 2022 title run.

Golden State’s opponent got some good injury news on Thursday. Lakers star Anthony Davis is listed as probable after he took an elbow from Kevon Looney in Game 5.