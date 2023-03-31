(KRON) — Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon took a swing at an Oakland A’s fan Thursday night in a confrontation that was caught on video. In the video, which was posted to Twitter, the Angels third baseman confronts a fan in the stands who he seems to think has just insulted him.

“What did you say?” Rendon can be heard asking the fan as he grabs him by the shirt. The fan replies with something inaudible.

Rendon then replies, “Yeah, you called me a b**ch, huh?”

The fan, nodding his head in denial, suggests he did not call the two-time Silver Slugger that word.

“Yeah, you did. Yeah m***********r,” Rendon said as he is still grabbing onto the fan’s shirt.

Rendon then appears to throw a left hook but misses as the fan was able to back up and dodge the punch. Rendon walks away as the 12-second clip concludes.

“A swing and a miss seems pretty on-brand here,” one Twitter comment said. Rendon went 0-for-3 and struck out twice in the loss.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views on Twitter. The incident happened the night the A’s beat AL West rival Angels 2-1 at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Angels did not comment on the matter but said Rendon will be available to comment before Saturday’s game against the A’s in Oakland, according to The Athletic.

Major League Baseball is looking into this incident. Both the A’s and Angels are off Friday and play again Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.