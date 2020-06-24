Anniversary of Title IX: Legislation that changed equality in college athletics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tuesday marks the anniversary of legislation that changed the college athletics landscape.

On June 23, 48 years ago, the education amendments of 1972 were passed into law aimed at preventing gender discrimination at educational institutions.

Among them, Title IX, which would become synonymous with equality in collegiate athletics.

“Now it’s a given that as a young woman, you’re going to have the opportunity to go to college, and not only compete, but earn a scholarship,” Teri McKeever said.

Since Title IX was introduced in 1972, there’s been a 1,000 percent increase in participation for girls and young women in sports, beginning at the high school level but there are still challenges.

“Less women are coaching women. That percentage has gone down. There aren’t as many female athletic administrators,” Joan McDermott said.

That’s one reason many women in athletics don’t want Title IX to be just a footnote in the history books.

“I think it’s part of my duty as a collegiate coach to really remind the women that I get to work with that this is a fairly new opportunity. For them they don’t know any different, and I think it’s important to point out that it’s fairly new and that many people have worked hard for it, and it’s their responsibility to not take it for granted,” McKeever said.

“I wouldn’t be here today without Title IX. Honestly,” McDermott said.

As athletic programs navigate COVID-19 and matters of social justice, McKeever and McDermott say it’s still important to continue championing equality in sports.

