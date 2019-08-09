Live Now
Antonio Brown threatening to retire over new helmet

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has been missing in action from training camp in Napa.

Brown had been out with an apparent foot injury, although the Raiders never said officially what his injury was.

This tweet was posted this week about frostbite on his feet following treatment.

Now there are reports Brown is not happy and threatening to retire after being forced to wear a new type of helmet.

Friday afternoon Brown made a cryptic post on Instagram.

The Raiders open the pre-season Saturday night against the Rams at the
Coliseum. The Raiders aren’t expected to play many starters in the game, with coach Jon Gruden saying he may try to give some of his young players like rookies Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram and Trayvon Mullen a look.

