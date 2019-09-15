Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Antonio Brown’s sexual assault accuser set to meet with NFL

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – The New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The accuser Britney Taylor, is expected to meet with the NFL on Monday.

The league is looking to conduct the investigation rather quickly, to prevent Brown from missing games if accusations are found to be false.

Brown is accused of sexually assaulting Taylor on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018.

According to ESPN, talks of a settlement between both parties have been in discussion for months, prior to the civil lawsuit being filed.

Despite the lawsuit, Brown will play today against the Miami Dolphins today.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News