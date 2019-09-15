Antonio Brown’s sexual assault accuser set to meet with NFL

(KRON) – The New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The accuser Britney Taylor, is expected to meet with the NFL on Monday.

#Patriots WR Antonio Brown’s accuser is expected to meet with the NFL tomorrow, as the league will fast-track its investigation into sexual assault against him. My story on what’s next: https://t.co/4c58ezIIJ9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

The league is looking to conduct the investigation rather quickly, to prevent Brown from missing games if accusations are found to be false.

Brown is accused of sexually assaulting Taylor on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018.

According to ESPN, talks of a settlement between both parties have been in discussion for months, prior to the civil lawsuit being filed.

Despite the lawsuit, Brown will play today against the Miami Dolphins today.

