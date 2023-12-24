EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will continue to lead the team next season, as expected.

Owner Woody Johnson told the New York Post on Sunday that he will stand pat with the team’s football leadership, even after a dismal season that resulted in a 13th straight year for the franchise without a playoff appearance — the longest active drought in major North American professional sports.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told the newspaper before the Jets’ game against the Washington Commanders. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

Johnson acknowledged the return next season of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a factor in his decision. The 40-year-old Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets, who were eliminated from playoff contention with a 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday.

Earlier this week, Rodgers gave his full support to Saleh, Douglas and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” Johnson said, explaining his decision. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then, we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

The Jets were 5-9 entering their game against the Commanders, and the offense was ranked last in the NFL without Rodgers leading the way.

