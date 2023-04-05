NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Wednesday.

Torres also stole two bases and is hitting .421 with six RBIs and five steals. Jose Trevino added a two-run homer off reliever Gregory Soto, and New York took two of three for the second straight series. NL champion Philadelphia has skidded to a 1-5 start, its worst since 2007.

Coming off six scoreless innings against San Francisco in the opener, Cole (2-0) pitched shutout ball into the seventh and left after a pitch-clock violation put on a runner who scored the first run off him this season. The 32-year-old right-hander allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out eight and walked three. He also picked off speedy Trea Turner at first base for the final out of the third.

On a 48-degree afternoon with a chilling mist, Nola (0-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He has a 7.45 ERA.

Nola entered third for pitcher WAR since 2018 behind Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, and Cole was fourth.

Cole left after he shook off Trevino with a full count to Nick Castellanos and one out in the seventh and was called for a pitch-clock violation that resulted in a walk.

Jonathan Loáisiga allowed a single to Bryson Stott on his first pitch and hit Alec Bohm with his second, loading the bases. Jake Cave hit a sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to 2-1, and pinch-hitter Josh Harrison grounded to third, where Isiah Kiner-Falefa beat Stott to the bag for the forceout.

Nola walked Oswaldo Cabrera leading off the bottom half, Soto relieved and Trevino drove a slider to left for his first home run this season and a 4-1 lead.

Kyle Schwarber hit his second home run of the series off Loáisiga in the eighth. Clay Holmes struck out three straight batters in the ninth, finishing the five-hitter for his first save this season.

New York went ahead in the first when Aaron Judge singled, stole second and Torres’ bat shattered as he hit a curveball off the end of it and dumped a single into left.

DJ LeMahieu doubled in the sixth and scored when Torres grounded a single to center for his sixth RBI in six games.

TOSSED

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz in the fifth for arguing a called strike to Cave.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, his first on-field BP since Tommy John surgery in November. … 1B Darick Hall sprained his right thumb when it landed on second base when he was trying to stretch a single in the fourth inning. Hall was tagged out by SS Anthony Volpe, who caught RF Franchy Cordero’s throw on the fly and made a swipe tag, and Hall left the game in the middle of the fifth. … CF Brandon Marsh was in the original starting lineup, then scratched with a mild left ankle sprain.

Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson left with right hamstring tightness after hobbling while running to first on a second-inning flyout. … LHP Carlos Rodón (left forearm strain) was to throw two simulated innings Wednesday, perhaps one to batters. … RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) threw at 90 feet. … RHP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) started a throwing program.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound Thursday for Philadelphia’s home opener against LHP Nick Lodolo (1-0) and Cincinnati.

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0) starts in Baltimore’s home opener against RHP Dean Kremer (0-0) on Friday, a game pushed back a day by a forecast of poor weather.

___

