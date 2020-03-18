Archbishop Riordan boy’s basketball stripped from playoffs amid coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Essentially all high school sports for the year have been cancelled or postponed here in the Bay Area.

One of those teams that had its season cancelled was the Archbishop Riordan boy’s basketball team.

Archbishop Riordan was clicking, playing its best basketball, at the right time.

It was all shaping up for a magical ending.

Head coach Joe Curtin says, “We just had that feeling and when you have it, you know it as a coach and yeah it was legitimate. No. 1 seed, two games at home in a row to go to the Golden One Center. We thought we had it in the bag.”

But then they received some sobering news and the euphoria of a possible state championship trip was gone before it could even begin.

Curtin added, “The whole weekend, the kids were getting ready to play Monday. They were really excited. They didn’t care where they played. They just wanted to keep playing.”

“So when I had to tell them that Monday morning that we were not going to play any more, that was hard for them and it really hit the seniors hard,” Curtin said.

The Crusaders were actually one of the first teams to be affected by the coronavirus.

They were slated to play De La Salle on Saturday March 5.

When the principal noted that the game would be postponed due to a parent at the school testing positive for the virus, two days later, their season was over.

Curtin added, “I just said how proud of them I was. It was the best team I ever coached and I am sorry it had to end this way but we have to get through it when adversity hits you in life. This made us stronger, because it really made us appreciate what we’ve been through together and the journey that we went through together was so much more important than the final result.”

The Crusaders finished the season 23-5, graduated with 7 seniors and were ranked in the state all season long.

