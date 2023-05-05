(KRON) — Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper apologized after he appeared to utter a slur on-air while calling the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

Kuiper was referencing the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, and says his words “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” The word that came out of his mouth sounded like the “n-word.”

“We had a phenomenal day today,” Kuiper said before the game started. “N***** League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Kuiper was mentioning Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which honors the league that Black people played in before Major League Baseball integrated. Before the 6th inning began, Kuiper apologized.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” he said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Kuiper has been the A’s play-by-play announcer on NBC Sports for 18 years, famous for his “that baby’s gone” home run call. His older brother Duane Kuiper is the San Francisco Giants’ announcer.

KRON4 reached out to the A’s for comment on this story, and we are awaiting a response.