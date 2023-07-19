(KRON) — With the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Oakland A’s began dealing on Wednesday. Oakland sent right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday.

Oakland received minor-league pitcher Easton Lucas in exchange for Fujinami.

The A’s brought Fujinami, 29, over from Japan before the 2023 season. He began the season as a starting pitcher but was moved to the bullpen after four starts.

Fujinami struggled in Oakland, posting an 8.57 ERA in 49.1 innings. He is a hard thrower — his average fastball was 98 miles per hour, good for 22nd best in MLB, according to MLB Statcast data.

Fujinami had trouble finding the strike zone early in the season, walking 16 batters in 18 innings. However, he has not allowed a walk in his last 11 appearances.

In Lucas, 26, Oakland is acquiring a pitcher that has posted a 2.73 ERA in 29.2 minor league innings in 2023. The lefty was drafted in the 14th round out of Pepperdine in 2019 and worked his way up the Orioles’ farm system to AAA.

Fujinami will pitch for a possible World Series contender in Baltimore. The Orioles took over the American League East lead on Wednesday. They are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.