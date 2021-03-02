A’s, Giants plan for fans to return to ballparks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers convene a medical advisory committee of leading Bay Area public health experts to explore the eventual safe return of fans to Levi Stadium later this year.

With the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season just a few weeks away, KRON4 checked in with both the A’s and the Giants for their plans for fans returning to their ballparks.

“It is a beautiful day in Arizona. It’s 78 degrees and we’re playing baseball,” Dave Kaval said.

They are doing it with socially distanced fans in attendance for spring training. Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval talks about the plan to bring fans back to the Coliseum.

“We have been working closely with the state and county officials to come up with a safe plan to return to the Coliseum this season and we’re working with them hand-in-hand and I think we can have a system that hopefully brings fans back as soon as possible in a safe manner,” Kaval said.

Right now, the Coliseum is being used as a mass vaccination site, so how are they negotiating that?

“We actually designed the vaccination program to coexist with our games. It should work seamlessly. We can keep the vaccination site going and still have our games going as well,” Kaval said.

This statement from the San Francisco Giants on their plans for fans returning to oracle park reads in part:

“We are currently preparing detailed plans and protocols in four primary focus areas which include Health, Safety & Hygiene; Ballpark Access, Concessions & Experience; Ticketing and Ballpark Seating; and Transportation. We have created our FanSafe Program which you can find at https://www.mlb.com/giants/fans/safety which provides regular pre-season updates and offers additional information in all of these areas as we move closer to re-opening the ballpark.”

Giants fans can be notified about tickets at Oracle by submitting their information on the Giants website.

“The best thing to do is buy the flex tix pass. It’s kind of like buying a gift card and, then it puts you first-in-line for when individual tickets are released for the game,” Kaval said.

MLB Opening Day is April 1, 2021.