HOUSTON (KRON) — Oakland A’s outfielder Skye Bolt threw up midgame Friday against the Astros in Houston. The A’s broadcast shows Bolt standing in the outfield as reliever A.J. Puk was ready to throw a pitch.

Then Bolt vomited on the field.

The incident happened one pitch into the bottom of the seventh inning as the A’s broadcasters were announcing defensive changes in the outfield: Bolt in centerfield and Stephen Piscotty in left field.

The camera was on Bolt for about four seconds before he was seen vomiting on the grass at Minute Maid Park where the Astros beat the A’s 7-5. Twitter video posted by Jomboy Media has now gotten over 1 million views since being posted Friday night.

Bolt pinch-hit during Friday’s game and recorded a two-run RBI double at the top of the seventh inning.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Bolt did not play the following game on Saturday, according to MLB’s game log and box score. The A’s also lost that game by a score of 8-0; they are now 41-73 and last place in the AL West.

According to Baseball-Reference, Bolt played 34 games in the majors during the 2021 season. Two of those games were for the San Francisco Giants who traded Bolt back to the A’s in May 2021.