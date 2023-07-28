(KRON) — Continuing what has been a summer full of protests, Oakland A’s fans have organized another “reverse boycott” for the San Francisco Giants’ game in Oakland on Aug. 5. If you’re planning to go, be prepared to pay more than usual.

For the Aug. 5 “reverse boycott” game, the cheapest seat on the team website is going for $44. For the Aug. 6 game against the Giants, the get-in price is $27. The price for all other games, including Labor Day against Toronto and the final home game of the season against Detroit, is $10.

The fan base conducted its first reverse boycott on June 13, with 27,759 loud fans packing the Coliseum to cheer on the A’s beating the Tampa Bay Rays. The purpose of the boycott was to prove that A’s fans would show up for the right reasons, with a potential move to Las Vegas pending.

After the game, the A’s announced that the proceeds from that game would be donated to charity.

Another protest is in the works for the first Bay Bridge Series game at the Coliseum. Fans are planning to give out towels that say “Sell the Team.”

A’s fans have made their voices heard throughout the season after news broke of the team’s plans to move to Las Vegas. At the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, A’s fans organized a “Sell the Team” chant in the 5th inning. Another chant broke out at the A’s-Giants game at Oracle Park on Tuesday.

KRON4 reached out to the A’s for comment on the raised prices and we are awaiting a response.