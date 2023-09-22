(KRON) — In the last season of his Hall of Fame career, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is being honored at opposing ballparks where he will visit for the final time as an MLB player. It’s been well-documented what each franchise has honored the two-time American League MVP with.

Cabrera and the Tigers were in Oakland Thursday night for the first game of a four-game series against the A’s. The East Bay franchise honored Cabrera with a bottle of wine.

The A’s social media post on X, which has over 4 million views, of the gift to the 12-time All-Star was not received well. Cabrera received a Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon bottle of wine, which is a local product from Napa.

Many users online are ripping the A’s for the gift, considering the reputation the A’s have as being a frugal franchise. The Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon retails for $79.97 at Total Wine & More.

For someone like Cabrera who has made hundreds of millions of dollars, the gift seems cheap in many people’s eyes. In addition, Cabrera has had past issues with alcohol. Back in 2010, he opened up about his drinking problem. Giving him alcohol was not received well by some fans.

“The Oakland A’s gift Miguel Cabrera, who was treated for alcoholism in 2010, a $90 bottle of wine….cheap and unthoughtful,” said one user on X.

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

For context, the A’s aren’t the only team to honor Cabrera with wine. The Houston Astros also gave Cabrera a bottle of alcohol when he was at Minute Maid Park in April.

Some notable teams that honored Cabrera with gifts: the Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees. The Dodgers honored the Tigers legend with a Hollywood star. The Red Sox honored him with a price of the Green Monster. The Yankees honored Cabera with a picture of him hitting a home run off legendary closer Mariano Rivera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.