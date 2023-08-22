(KRON) — Oakland A’s designated hitter Brent Rooker was centerstage at both the Oakland Coliseum and Oakland Arena Monday night.

Rooker won the A’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a walk-off home run in the ninth inning. After the game ended, he went next door to the Oakland Arena to perform on-stage with Zach Bryan.

Donning his own jersey, the All-Star righty sang his heart out alongside the country music star.

“I don’t even know what just happened. (Bryan) is the absolute man. Burned the building down as always,” Rooker wrote on Instagram.

“Man hit a homer then came and belted with us,” Bryan said.

Rooker has enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, his first year with Oakland. Monday’s walk-off was his 21st home run of the season, and he was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game.

He hit another walk-off homer on May 12 against the Texas Rangers. In the All-Star Game, he laced a double to right field as fans chanted “Sell the Team.”