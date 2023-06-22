(KRON) — Last week, the Oakland A’s reverse boycott organized by fans had a successful turnout — attendance more than tripled as nearly 28,000 were at the game. The shirt “SELL” thousands of A’s fans wore that night on June 13 will now be chronicled in baseball history.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is in the process of adding the t-shirt to the museum, a Baseball HOF spokesperson confirmed to KRON4.

Here’s how the shirt made its way to Cooperstown.

A “SELL” shirt was offered to the Hall of Fame by a fan, and it went through our standard evaluation process for fan-offered materials through a committee of Museum staff. The staff determined that the shirt would be worthy of addition to the Museum collection of nearly 40,000 artifacts that help us tell the story of baseball and its history, and we accepted the offer. Jon Shestakofsky, VP of Communications & Content for National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Hoping to keep their beloved team in Oakland, thousands of fans wore the shirts to urge A’s owner John Fisher to sell the team and prevent the move to Las Vegas. The shirts, which were made by local company Oaklandish, were given to the first 7,000 fans at the Coliseum.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is run independently from MLB, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners.

Although Nevada lawmakers, including the governor, approved public funding for the A’s stadium in Las Vegas, Major League Baseball’s owners need to approve the move. That vote is not expected to take place for a number of months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.