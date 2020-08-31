A’s series against Mariners in Seattle postponed

OAKLAND (KRON) – Despite negative coronavirus tests from A’s players and staff following a positive test reported over the weekend, officials announced the series between the A’s and Mariners in Seattle will be postponed through Wednesday.
In a statement, officials said the games scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2 were postponed “out of an abundance of caution to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.”
On Sunday, the A’s announced a member of the organization had tested positive for coronavirus.
The team continues to self-isolate in Houston.
