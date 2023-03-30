(KRON) — The Oakland A’s plan to put a new multi-billion dollar ballpark and sports entertainment complex at Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland cleared another hurdle in court Thursday.

A San Francisco appellate court ruled in the team’s favor regarding an environmental review of the project, deeming the city’s environmental review of the project sufficient, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle. While a win for the team, the ruling is a setback for the coalition of port workers, truckers and cargo terminal operators that filed a lawsuit last year, claiming the city did not adequately study the project’s adverse impact.

In a statement to KRON4, the A’s celebrated the decision, saying, “We are pleased with the appellate court’s decision, which affirms the significant and thorough work completed on our environmentally sound visionary waterfront ballpark project.”

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao also hailed the decision, saying, “What a way to celebrate opening day! This is great news for Oakland residents and fans throughout the Bay Area. A’s, Oakland win significant legal victory for Howard Terminal ballpark.”

The Oakland A’s open their Major League Baseball season tonight at home against the Los Angeles Angels.