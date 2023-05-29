(KRON) — The Houston Astros’ official Twitter account has deleted a tweet sent Sunday poking fun at the skimpy Oakland A’s crowds over the weekend.

“10 runs in front of tens of fans,” the tweet read. It racked up more than 4,600 retweets, 17,000 likes and seven million views before it was deleted.

The team sent out the tweet after Yordan Alvarez smashed his second home run of the day to give Houston a 10-1 lead, putting the finishing touches on a three-game sweep at the Coliseum.

As it has been for much of the season, the Coliseum was mostly empty for the Sunday matinee. There was a reported attendance of 8,809, which makes up 19% of the stadium’s capacity.

The A’s are last in MLB in attendance, drawing an average of 8,886 fans per game. Their pending move to Las Vegas has hurt their numbers — they have drawn more than 10,000 fans just three times since news broke of the potential move on April 20.

Houston got blowback on social media after posting the tweet. Many fans chimed in, calling the post distasteful given the situation surrounding the team.

“Not a fan of this…it’s via the team-run account,” MLB analyst Chris Rose tweeted. “Have a little class for a fan base that’s hurting.”

Oakland’s record dropped to 10-45 after Sunday’s drubbing. The A’s are on pace for the worst MLB season since the Cleveland Spiders in 1899.