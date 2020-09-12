Athletics 3B Matt Chapman expected to miss remainder of season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics have announced that they’ve placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list.
Chapman will undergo surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to MLB.
The 2019 All-Star finished the season with 10 home runs and 25 RBI’s in 37 games this season.
