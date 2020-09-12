Athletics 3B Matt Chapman expected to miss remainder of season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics have announced that they’ve placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list.

Chapman will undergo surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to MLB.

Today, the A's placed Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list, recalled Seth Brown and added Daulton Jefferies as the 29th man for the doubleheader. Chapman will undergo surgery on Monday. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) September 12, 2020

The 2019 All-Star finished the season with 10 home runs and 25 RBI’s in 37 games this season.

