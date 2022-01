SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 11: Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds speaks at a ceremony to retire his #25 jersey at AT&T Park on August 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former San Francisco Giants’ player Barry Bonds has not been inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.

Bonds did not meet the 75% required for induction when the results were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, who was on the list for the first time, was inducted with nearly 80% of the vote.

