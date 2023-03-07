OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a great time to be a high school basketball sports fan in Oakland. Two teams are squaring off against each other for the regional title at Laney College. Tickets are going fast.

Boys basketball teams from Oakland High School and Oakland Tech are playing against each other for the 2023 NorCal Regional Championship. In addition to being crowned regional champs, the winner will also have bragging rights in The Town for the rest of the year. Both head coaches are also keenly aware of the unprecedented nature of the contest.

There’s a lot of history between these two sports programs. In some cases, the players have competed against each other since they were in elementary school and have family members who are alums from both basketball teams who are also part of the storied rivalry.

Oakland Tech’s girls’ basketball team also made it to the regional finals and is traveling to Stockton to take on the Saint Mary’s Rams. These coaches agree that it is a great time to celebrate the accomplishments of OUSD high school sports

Oakland High School’s most famous basketball player, Damian Lillard is well aware of the big game.

Jump ball is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Laney College. In the event tickets are sold out you can view the game online here.