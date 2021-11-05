Bay Area bars showing Canelo’s undisputed championship fight and UFC 268

Canelo Alvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is looking to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in men’s history as well as the first Mexican to do so.

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will take on undefeated American Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) to unify all four of the major sanctioning bodies’ belts Saturday night with the main card starting 7 p.m. at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The widely regarded pound-for-pound king is the WBC, WBA, and WBO 168-pound champion while Plant holds the IBF strap.

The fight will be broadcasted by Showtime pay-per-view in the U.S. for a price of $79.99.

The boxing match will also be the same time as UFC 268 headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s rematch with Colby Covington, strawweight title between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, and a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

That UFC event will cost $69.99 but only for those who are subscribed to ESPN+. Those who are not subscribed will be charged $89.98 for the fight and an annual subscription to the streaming service.

Don’t want to spend all that money to watch these blockbuster pay-per-view fights?

Here are local spots in the Bay Area showing the action. All guests must be over 21 to enter.

(Keep in mind public venues must purchase a commercial licensing fee to show these pay-per-view events, which costs more money than if it was bought inside a household. Many venues refrain from showing the fights altogether due to the cost, according to Joe Hand Promotions.)

San Francisco

Trademark Sports Bar & Eatery

This bar is located at 1123 Folsom St. where it will show both the Alvarez-Plant and UFC 268 pay-per-views simultaneously.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with a $10 cover fee.

Head to the bar’s Facebook page for more information.

Gold Club

The gentleman’s club is located on 650 Howard St. where it will show both the Alvarez-Plant and UFC 268 pay-per-views simultaneously.

VIP tables are available.

The venue did not respond immediately when asked if there was a cover fee at the door.

More information can be found on its website.

Condor

This is gentleman’s club is located at 560 Broadway St where doors open at 6 p.m.

Condor will also show both the UFC and boxing fights at the same time. More information can be found on the venue’s website.

Oakland

The Athletic Club

This sports bar located at 59 Grand Ave. has over 40 television screens that will have both the Alvarez and UFC 268 fights on.

Tickets are sold here where fans can reserve tables ranging from $20 up to $270 depending on how big one’s party is.

The bar said it is not offering standing room admission. Anyone who purchases a ticket for entry is guaranteed seating.

Seawolf Public House

Unfortunately for Alvarez fans, Seawolf Public House at 350 4th St. is only showing the UFC 268 event.

However, the restaurant and bar said there will be no cover charge to get in.

More information can be found on its website or by calling (510) 891-1660.

San Jose

Rookies Sports Lodge

This sports bar located at 1535 Meridian Ave. is showing a stacked UFC 268 card with a $20 cover fee at the door.

More information can be found on Rookies Sports Lodge’s Facebook event page.

Don’t find a spot near you?

Check out Joe Hands Promotions, which is a company that distributes pay-per-view fights and other sporting events for commercial locations.

You can enter your zip code here and see if a pay-per-view fight is on near you.