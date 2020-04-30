Bay Area colleges try to see future with sports amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As states roll out plans for re-opening, we still don’t know what that might mean for colleges, and for college sports in particular.

When the NCAA cancelled collegiate spring sports in March, it was hard to think ahead to what that might mean for fall sports. But now, universities are left wondering whether those will be in jeopardy as well.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, we’re planning for every scenario,” Joan McDermott said. “We have plan A, plan B, plan C, we’re still working on C, and hopefully we don’t get there.”

Planning for a variety of outcomes is the course of action other bay area schools are taking as well. Cal, for example, told KRON4 the Bears’ decision will be based on guidance from the state, medical professionals, and campus leadership, and their conference. The same is true for USF.

“We’re having weekly calls… with our athletic directors and our conference, you know, okay, what do we do, what’s the first plan with conference, if priority, what does that look like if we start late, if we have a very shortened season,” McDermott said.

The reality is, none of the universities will know what it looks like until the NCAA makes a decision. The governing body has formed a panel specifically to address how fall sports will be handled, beginning with football. Once those guidelines are established, they’ll likely be applied to other fall sports.

“For us, no matter what it’s about our student-athletes, and their health and safety of course, and wonderful if we can bring them in on time in August and train and have a regular season that would be fantastic,” McDermott said.

That’s the outcome universities and their fans alike are hoping for.

Latest News Headlines: