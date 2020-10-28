Bay area Dodgers fans celebrate World Series win

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Some happy Dodgers fans were partying like it’s 1988 in San Francisco on Tuesday night. 1988 is the last time the franchise won the World Series.

On the other hand, there were many more disgusted Giants fans in San Francisco.

They gathered outside of bars and restaurants, cheering for the Rays to come back in this series. The Giants – Dodgers rivalry is about as intense as it gets.

Some brave Dodgers fans did head out in their team gear to watch game 6.

They say it’s tough living in enemy territory, but this is their time.

“It was just our year from the start. We’ve been waiting a long time. It’s amazing how it happened, finally. Still in disbelief,” said Dodgers fan Elisa Gallardo.

“We don’t like Dodger blue out here in San Francisco, it’s something we don’t put up with. So it’s really tough to see it. They can enjoy it while it lasts. It had to be a 60 game season and go through a pandemic to win a World Series, so I’m sure it won’t be the same next year,” said Giants fan Andrew Campo.

The Dodgers spent the money to become the best team in baseball with the second highest payroll in the MLB.

The Rays have the third lowest, and in this case, money talks.

