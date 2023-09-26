SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Undisputed lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney is coming home. Haney is moving up a weight class to challenge Regis Prograis on Dec. 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, the boxer announced on social media Tuesday.

The Oakland native is coming back to the Bay Area for his first fight in his hometown since turning pro in 2015. Haney, 24, was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland.

He teased a fight in his hometown earlier this month by tweeting “Bay Area… December I’m coming!” It was made official when Haney, promoter Matchroom and broadcaster DAZN announced the fight on social media.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) holds all four major world titles at lightweight (135 lbs). He is moving up to 140 pounds for Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title.

Haney last fought in May and defeated two-time gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko via controversial unanimous decision. It was dubbed as Haney’s biggest win in his career thus far.

Prograis, 34, last fought in June at his hometown of New Orleans where he recorded a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla. Prograis has knocked out four of his last five opponents since his first and only loss against Josh Taylor in 2019.

World Title Fight Returns to SF

Haney vs. Prograis will be one of the biggest fights to take place in San Francisco since 2001 when Floyd Mayweather successfully defended his WBC super featherweight title at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Guess who was on the undercard? Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao fought Agapito Sanchez, which resulted in a draw. Mayweather and Pacquiao — on the same fight card in San Francisco — would fight 14 years later in their 2015 megafight that is by far the most lucrative prizefight in boxing history.

In 2016, Oakland native Andre Ward fought at then-Oracle Arena in a homecoming fight. He retired undefeated and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Tickets for Haney-Prograis will go on sale Oct. 6 at noon. More information about the tickets and the event can be viewed on Chase Center’s website.

The fight will be available to watch on pay-per-view via the DAZN app. The cost of the PPV has not been announced.