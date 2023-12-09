SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area native Devin Haney showed out in front of his hometown fans on Saturday night at a sold-out Chase Center. Haney notched a unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.

All three judges scored the fight 120-107 in favor of Haney — all 12 rounds went to Haney. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) scored a knockdown in the third round (pictured below) that garnered a roar from the sold-out crowd.

The pro-Haney crowd began chanting “Haney, Haney, Haney” after the knockdown, hoping the Oakland native would finish his opponent in the third round. Prograis survived and finished the 12-round fight but lost his 140-pound belt.

Regis Prograis, left, falls down next to Devin Haney during the WBC super lightweight title boxing bout Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

With the win over Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs), Haney becomes a two-division world champion. In June 2022, Haney, then-23, became the youngest undisputed champion (lightweight at 135 pounds) in the four-belt era.

Bay Area Came Out To Support Haney

San Francisco has not had a major world title fight since Floyd Mayweather fought at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in 2001. The Bay Area came out to support Haney as more than 16,000 fans filled up the Chase Center.

Event promoter, Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn was surprised by the Chase Center crowd. The turnout exceeded Hearn’s expectations for the crowd in San Francisco — a city not historically known to host big fights.

Haney said Hearn predicted the fight would only bring out 7,000 fans in San Francisco. Hearn and Haney exchanged laughs about how wrong the promoter’s prediction was about Saturday’s attendance. Watch the full soundbite below.

I asked Devin about if fighting at home in the Bay Area and the crowd turnout to support him exceeded his expectations.



Haney said early in the promotion that @EddieHearn predicted only 7,000 would show up — which turned out to be very wrong as it was 16K sellout #HaneyPrograis pic.twitter.com/NxWf3OwX3X — Aaron Tolentino (@ATolent2) December 10, 2023

Haney was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland.