Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu makes history just hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant memorial

STANFORD, CALIF. (AP/KRON) — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.
Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 3 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.
Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She notched her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside for the second straight game to support Ionescu and women’s basketball.
