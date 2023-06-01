(KRON) — The Bay Area’s incoming women’s professional soccer team unveiled its name, crest and team colors on Thursday. The team, which will play in the National Women’s Soccer League, will be known as “Bay Football Club.” Its color palette will be “dark navy blue, warm poppy red and fog gray,” according to a press release announcing the launch.

The team also unveiled a simple crest that appears to incorporate the Golden Gate Bridge.

“The logo represents the Bay Area’s unique culture and style, drawing inspiration from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay’s impressive street art scene. The bottom and top serifs also nod to the fog that blankets much of the region,” the press release states.

Bay FC will be the 14th expansion club to join the NWSL since the league was launched in 2012. Bay FC will be the third California team to join the league, along with the San Diego Wave and LA’s Angel City FC.

Bay FC was announced as an expansion franchise earlier this year. The team’s founders include former United States Women’s National Team greats Aly Wagner and Brandi Chastain.

“Bay FC will be a uniting force, building a culture of belonging and shared pride,” said Aly Wagner, co-founder and co-chair of Bay FC. “We will be a beacon of hope and connection, welcoming and embracing people of all backgrounds. While community is our foundation, our love of football is our reason for being. Bay FC will have the fire to be the best, and we will show up every day with intensity, competitiveness, passion and a drive to win.”

The club also launched the official Bay FC website, where fans can view a club launch video that showcases different locations in the Bay Area.

The team is expected to begin NWSL play in 2024. As of now, no permanent home for the team has been announced, but the team will play home games at the San Jose Earthquakes’ PayPal Park initially.

Bay FC will host a “Bay FC Day for the Bay” fan fest this Saturday, June 3, to celebrate the club launch. The event, described as “free” and “family-friendly,” will take place between 12-3 p.m. at the Presidio Main Parade Lawn in San Francisco.