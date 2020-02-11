Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There will be five new inductees joining the Bay Area Hall of Fame and this year’s class list is one for the books.

On Tuesday the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce announced the inductee class of 2020.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Oakland A’s legend Rickey Henderson, former San Francisco Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy, twelve-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin, seven time world champion sailor Paul Cayard and former 49ers’ defensive lineman Bryant Young.

Former San Francisco 49ers president Lou Spadia teamed up with Chamber President Bill Dauer and found the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1979.

Spadia always dreamed of a Hall of Fame to honor Bay Area legends.

The 2020 class will be honored at the 41st annul Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Banquet on May 11.

